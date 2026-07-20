Ireland clamps down on e-scooters after rise in serious injuries

DUBLIN, July 20 - Ireland will raise the minimum age for the use of electric scooters to 18 from 16, and require riders to be licensed and wear helmets, the government said on Monday, although it stopped short of a total ban Prime Minister Micheal Martin had said he was leaning towards.

Ireland followed a handful of other European countries and cities in clamping down on surging e-scooter usage after a rise in accidents, particularly among children.

Admissions of children and young people for traumatic brain injuries resulting from e-scooter accidents have risen by 50% in the last 12 months, according to Children's Health Ireland (CHI), which operates all national paediatric services.

CHI estimates that one to two children a day are presenting in emergency departments this summer with e-scooter injuries.

Martin told lawmakers last week that he was leaning towards an outright ban, an option the head of the Irish police force said he would absolutely support, adding that the vehicles were also being used to facilitate drug dealing and "terrorise" local communities.

A potential full ban will remain on the table, the government said in a statement, as it outlined other measures including the mandatory wearing of high-visibility jackets and prohibition of the sale of e-scooters that can exceed the legal speed limit of 20 kilometres per hour (12.4 miles per hour).

Suzanne Crowe, a consultant in intensive care medicine at one of the main children's hospitals in Dublin, said better enforcement of the laws would be key.

"I would certainly like to see that it would be reviewed after a period of months and if we still don't have a fall off in injuries, I think some consideration is going to have to be given to an outright ban," she told national broadcaster RTE. REUTERS