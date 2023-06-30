Iraqis breach Sweden mission as Muslim nations denounce Quran burning

BAGHDAD - Iraqi protesters breached Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, angered by a Quran burning outside a Stockholm mosque that sparked condemnation across the Muslim world.

A crowd of supporters of firebrand Shi’ite cleric Moqtada Sadr stayed inside the compound for about 15 minutes, then left as security forces were deployed, an AFP photographer said.

“Our constitution is the Quran,” read a message on leaflets carried by the protesters, and a message sprayed on the compound’s gate said “Yes, yes to the Quran”.

The protest came a day after an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight in front of the capital’s largest mosque.

Swedish police had granted him a permit in line with free-speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over “agitation”.

The Quran burning, coinciding with the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha and the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, sparked anger across and beyond the Middle East.

Iraq’s foreign ministry condemned Sweden’s decision to grant an “extremist” permission to burn the Quran and said such acts “inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world and represent a dangerous provocation”.

The United States on Thursday urged calm and called to protect of diplomatic facilities.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Washington was “deeply concerned by the act” of the Quran burning which he said could threaten religious minorities in Sweden, but supported the decision to allow the demonstration.

“Issuing the permit... is not an endorsement of the demonstration’s actions,” Mr Miller said.

Saudi Arabia, which hosted around 1.8 million haj pilgrims, denounced the Quran burning, with the foreign ministry calling it part of “hateful and repeated attacks” on Islam.

‘Assault on faith’

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said it would hold an “emergency meeting” to discuss the situation. An OIC official said the talks would most probably be held on Sunday in the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah.

Iran joined in the condemnation, with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian saying the Quran burning was an “insult” against “religious sanctities”.

“Calling these behaviours freedom and democracy only encourage terrorism and extremism,” he warned in a tweet.