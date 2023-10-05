Iraqi PM to visit Moscow on Oct. 10-11 to meet Putin -sources

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani will travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day visit on Oct. 10 and 11, a government source and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sudani will depart Iraq on Oct. 9, meeting with Putin on Oct. 10 and will hold work meetings on Oct. 11, the government source said.

Iraqi state media last month said Sudani would travel to Moscow to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the economic and political fields. REUTERS

