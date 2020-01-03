Iraqi PM condemns US killing of Iran's Soleimani

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday (Jan 3) the "assassination" of Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a United States air strike in Baghdad.

The air strike on Baghdad airport is an act of aggression on Iraq and breach of its sovereignty that will lead to war in Iraq, the region, and the world, he said in a statement.

The strike also violated the conditions of US military presence in Iraq and should be met with legislation that safeguards Iraq's security and sovereignty, he added.

He called on Parliament to convene in an extraordinary session.