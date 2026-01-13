Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran’s leadership is in its ‘final days and weeks’, Germany’s Merz says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supporters of the Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, protest to demand an immediate stop to the violence against protesters in Iran and an end to detentions and repression, in Berlin, Germany, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Supporters of the Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, protest to demand an immediate stop to the violence against protesters in Iran, in Berlin, on Jan 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

BENGALURU – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Jan 13 he assumes Iran’s leadership is in its “final days and weeks” as it faces

widespread protests

.

Demonstrations in Iran have evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to calls for the fall of the clerical establishment in the Islamic Republic.

“I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime,” Mr Merz said during a trip to India, questioning the Iranian leadership’s legitimacy.

“When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime.”

Mr Merz said Germany was in close contact with the US and fellow European governments on the situation in Iran, and urged Tehran to end its deadly crackdown on protesters.

He did not comment on Germany’s trade ties with Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on Jan 12 that any country that does business with Iran will

face a tariff rate of 25 per cent

on trade with the US.

Germany maintains limited trade relations with Iran despite significant restrictions, making Berlin Tehran’s most important trading partner in the European Union.

German exports to Iran fell 25 per cent to just under €871 million (S$1.31 billion) in the first 11 months of 2025, representing less than 0.1 per cent of total German exports, according to federal statistics office data seen by Reuters on Jan 13. REUTERS

More on this topic
Will Iran’s regime fall? How the crisis unfolds will transform the Middle East
Inside Iran’s protests: How a plunging currency set off wide unrest
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.