Iran's judiciary confirms detention of Swedish EU worker

Updated
45 min ago
Published
45 min ago

DUBAI - The detention of a Swedish national working for the European Union was confirmed by Iran's judiciary on Tuesday.

Sweden and the European Union Commission said last week a Swedish national was being detained in Iran - the latest known case of a foreign national being held in Iran amid political tensions with the West.

"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case will be released in the coming days," Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said. REUTERS

