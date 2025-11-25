Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran's foreign minister to hold talks in Paris on Nov. 26, French foreign ministry says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors to Iran, in Tehran, Iran, October 5, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

PARIS - France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart in Paris on November 26 to discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Iran's contested nuclear programme, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"This will be an opportunity for us to call on Iran to comply with its obligations towards the IAEA and for a swift resumption of cooperation with the agency," the foreign ministry said ahead of Abbas Araqchi's trip to France.

The two ministers would also discuss the fate of two French citizens, who are not allowed to leave Iran after being released and remain at the French embassy in Tehran, the ministry said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the planned visit, adding that Araqchi would also discuss the fate of an Iranian student who was conditionally released by France in late October. Tehran said at the time that it would strive for the student's full release.

Mahdieh Esfandiari, a student living in the French city of Lyon, was arrested this year over anti-Israel social media posts. REUTERS

