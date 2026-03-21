Iranian man, Romanian woman charged over attempt to enter UK submarine base

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, March 21 - An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have been charged after attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, Police Scotland said on Saturday.

The two, who British media have called suspected Iranian spies, were arrested on Thursday.

The charges come three weeks into the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. While Britain has not taken part in the attacks on Iran, the country's forces have downed Iranian missiles and drones in the Gulf region.

HM Naval Base Clyde is located on the west coast of Scotland and is key to Britain's security, hosting the country's nuclear-armed submarine fleet, as well as its attack submarines.

Police Scotland said the Iranian man, 34, and the Romanian woman, 31, are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on March 23. REUTERS