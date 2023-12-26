Iran undoes slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade -IAEA

The Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) organisation's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
VIENNA - Iran has reversed a slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, returning to a rate of around 9 kg a month from the reduced rate of 3 kg, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

"The IAEA confirmed that Iran had increased the production of UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enriched up to 60% U-235 to approximately 9 kg per month since the end of November at these two facilities combined," the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement, referring to sites at Fordow and Natanz. REUTERS

