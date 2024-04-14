Iran summons British, French and German ambassadors over ‘double standards’

Objects seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, on April 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 14, 2024, 07:20 PM
Apr 14, 2024, 06:36 PM

DUBAI – Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany on April 14 to question what it called their “irresponsible stance” regarding Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported.

The three European countries have condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel, which went on from April 13 night into April 14, in retaliation for Israel’s bombing of Tehran’s consulate in Syria on April 1.

The director for Western Europe at Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the three countries of “double standards” as they opposed earlier in April a Russian-drafted United Nations Security Council statement that would have condemned Israel’s attack on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria.

The official said: “Iran’s military action against the Zionist regime’s (Israel) bases is well within the framework of the right to legitimate defence stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and it is in response to a series of crimes, including the recent attack on the embassy compound in Syria.”

The Group of Seven, which includes France, Germany and Britain, is expected to hold a video call later on April 14 to discuss Iran’s recent attack. REUTERS

