Iran MPs summon Rouhani as US pressure squeezes economy

LONDON (REUTERS) - Iranian lawmakers have given President Hassan Rouhani one month to appear before Parliament to answer questions on his government's handling of Iran's economic struggles, state media reported on Wednesday (Aug 1).

It is the first time Parliament has summoned Mr Rouhani, who is under pressure from hardline rivals to change his Cabinet following a deterioration in relations with the United States and Iran's growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers want to question Mr Rouhani on topics including the decline in the rial - with the currency losing more than half its value since April - weak economic growth and rising unemployment, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Mr Rouhani, a pragmatist who reduced tensions with the West by striking a nuclear deal in 2015, is facing a growing backlash since US President Donald Trump pulled out from the pact in May and said he will reimpose sanctions that seek to throttle Iran's economy, including its lifeblood oil exports.

ISNA said lawmakers also want Mr Rouhani to explain why, more than two years after the landmark deal, Iranian banks still have only limited access to global financial services.

The nuclear accord curbed Iran's nuclear programme in return for lifting most international sanctions.

Mr Rouhani's summons coincides with further shows of public discontent. A number of protests have broken out in Iran since the beginning of the year over high prices, water shortage, power cuts, and alleged corruption in the Islamic Republic.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people rallied in cities across the country, including Isfahan, Karaj, Shiraz and Ahvaz, in protest against high inflation caused in part by the weak rial.

Parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani was quoted by state television as saying that Mr Rouhani will have one month to attend a parliamentary session and address the issues.

Mr Rouhani cancelled an interview on state television last week, a move that seems to have encouraged many lawmakers to question him about his economic records in the Parliament.

Although 80 lawmakers submitted their questions for Mr Rouhani, a Rouhani ally, vice-president for parliamentary affairs Hosseinali Amiri, called the process "unconstitutional".

"Some lawmakers, who were convinced to take back their questions, were encouraged by other members of Parliament to submit the questions again," Mr Amiri was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

'MAXIMUM SHAKE-UP'

Mr Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Mr Rouhani without preconditions to discuss how to improve relations, but senior Iranian officials and military commanders rejected the offer as worthless and "a dream".

Addressing Washington, Mr Hesamoddin Ashna, a Rouhani adviser, said in a tweet on Wednesday that "You launched an economic war against us by imposing sanctions. First stop this war and then ask for talks. Without preconditions means without sanctions."

Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, a member of Israel's security Cabinet, said on Wednesday Mr Trump's offer of talks was a "ladder" to safety for a ruling system he said was on the point of collapse, but he was not surprised that Teheran rejected it.

"It is hard to see the Iranians… being agreeable to such a meeting with someone who only a few weeks ago basically sank an agreement with which they were so pleased. But this is the right kind of process with the Iranians," Mr Hanegbi told Israel Radio.

Mr Rouhani appointed a new central bank governor last week and accepted the government spokesman's resignation on Tuesday, suggesting he accepts a need to reshuffle his economic team.

In a separate letter to Mr Rouhani on Wednesday, 193 lawmakers welcomed these changes "as a good starting point" and asked for the "maximum shake-up" in the government.

Hardline general prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said on Wednesday Iran's enemies were trying to divide government and people by creating economic hardship.

He vowed that those who follow the "enemies' plot" would face the "harshest punishment".