Investors struggle to identify green companies with new emissions reporting rules

LONDON – Is Ford doing a better job of cutting emissions than rival Toyota? Is BP greener than Shell?

For investors looking to weed out climate laggards from portfolios, these are vital questions but existing guidelines on emissions reporting and new rules due to come in for the United States and Europe are unlikely to provide hard answers.

Most major Western companies use the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Corporate Standard for reporting emissions and the guidelines will form part of the framework for compulsory European Union (EU) standards set to take effect next year.

The US is on track to announce similar rules this year and the corporate standard, first launched in 2001 and revised in 2004, is also embedded in other international emissions reporting standards.

But the guidelines, which are overseen by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and World Resources Institute, define the three main categories of emissions companies should report broadly, leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Half a dozen investors interviewed by Reuters said while the GHGP has been crucial in shining a light on corporate emissions, it can be hard to compare companies given the potential for differences in disclosures, and this will remain the case to some extent even with new mandatory norms.

“More companies are disclosing but at what quality are they actually going to disclose?” said Ms Vanessa Bingle, director at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, which advises asset managers on sustainable investing.

Take the automobile sector.

Although 20 of the top 30 automakers report emissions linked to their supply chains – known as Scope 3 under the protocol – analysis by research firm Signal Climate Analytics (SCA) seen by Reuters showed a range of approaches in how they disclose the data and for the assumptions underpinning their calculations.

For example, as of March 2023, only five carmakers have disclosed their assumptions for the average life of their vehicles and grams of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted per kilometre driven.

That makes comparisons problematic. An unrealistically low lifetime figure could make cars appear less polluting than they really are, SCA executive chairman David Lubin said.