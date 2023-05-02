International police arrest 288 suspects in Dark Web bust of illegal marketplace

The joint operation called SpecTor also netted almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE HAGUE - A global crackdown has halted a major Dark Web marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than €50 million (S$73 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on Tuesday.

The joint operation called SpecTor by US, British, Brazilian and European law enforcement also netted almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms, Europe’s policing agency said.

“In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal Dark Web marketplace Monopoly Market and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the Dark Web,” the Hague-based Europol said in a statement.

“A number of these suspects were considered high-value targets,” Europol said.

The sting followed in the wake of a successful 2021 operation by German police in which they seized the Monopoly Market’s criminal infrastructure.

“Europol has been compiling intelligence packages based on troves of evidence provided by the German authorities,” Europol said.

“These target packages, created by cross-matching and analysing the collected data and evidence served as the basis for hundreds of national investigations,” it said.

“As a result, 288 vendors and buyers who engaged in tens-of-thousands of sales of licit goods were arrested across Europe, Britain, the United States and Brazil,” Europol said. AFP

