International baby milk recall leads to French legal action

Several manufacturers have issued recalls of infant formula in more than 60 countries since December due to a risk of cereulide contamination.

PARIS - A recall of potentially contaminated infant milk formula in some 60 countries has taken a legal turn in France after a watchdog and eight families filed a lawsuit accusing manufacturers and the government of acting too slowly.

Eight French families, who said their babies suffered severe digestive problems after drinking formula named in the recall, have joined a lawsuit filed by Foodwatch, which AFP has seen.

The complaint, while not naming the manufacturers or government agencies, calls for a legal investigation.

Foodwatch, a European consumer association, believes that producers could not have ignored the risks to babies by leaving their milk on sale in France and in more than a dozen European countries, as well as in Australia, Russia, Qatar or Egypt.

Several manufacturers, including giants like Nestle , Danone, and Lactalis, have issued recalls of infant formula in more than 60 countries, including France, since December due to a risk of cereulide contamination.

Cereulide, a toxin produced by certain bacteria, is “likely to cause primarily digestive problems, such as vomiting or diarrhea,” according to the French Health Ministry, though it said last week it so far had not determined a link to the symptoms experienced by the infants.

In the complaint, Foodwatch accuses milk powder manufacturers of delaying action between the initial warnings in December and the recalls, some of which were not widely publicised. They became more widespread in January.

Foodwatch believes that parents were told too little, too late, and in a confusing manner. French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said, however, that procedures had been “very well followed”.

Two separate criminal investigations have already been opened in France, following the deaths of two infants who consumed infant formula recalled by Nestle due to “possible contamination” by a bacterial substance, although no “causal link” has yet been established, according to the authorities.

The authorities are accused in the Foodwatch complaint of delaying action and of deficiencies in their controls.

The European Food Safety Authority announced meanwhile that it had been asked by the European Commission to establish a standard for cereulide in children’s products. It will issue an opinion on Feb 2. AFP