Interest from countries to join BRICS shows its relevance, Lula says

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gesture during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said the interest of other countries to join the BRICS organisation showed how relevant its pursuit for a new world economic order is.

"We will remain open to new candidates," Lula said at a news conference held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia have shown interest in joining the BRICS organisation, he said, adding Iran was also interested.

During a summit held in South Africa, the BRICS group of nations also approved a resolution to study in the future the creation of "a new currency of payments". REUTERS

