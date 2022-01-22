Inside No. 10, Boris Johnson's broken team tears itself apart

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - As Mr Boris Johnson battled for survival, his senior officials hunkered down in 10 Downing Street trying to decide who would lose their job so the UK prime minister can keep his.

According to people familiar with the matter, the revelations of apparently rule-breaking lockdown parties at Mr Johnson's office have triggered a blame game among the team who work at No. 10, the prime minister's official residence and the heart of his administration.

A respectable performance in the House of Commons on Wednesday (Jan 19) buoyed the spirits in No. 10 and bought Mr Johnson some respite. But he remains in desperate jeopardy, with his top team war-gaming their response to a report due next week on the Downing Street parties.

Some of the senior staff are plotting a shakeout they hope will help the prime minister to ride out the storm, while chief whip Mark Spencer could be another casualty, as some lawmakers blaming him for the breakdown in party discipline.

Whether a sacrificial lamb will be enough to appease the furious British public, the revelations have broken something vital at the heart of Mr Johnson's administration. He could yet struggle on for some time, but the confident figure of the fall, who was talked of as Britain's leader for a decade, seems a distant memory.

It's not just that a clearout of senior advisers will leave Mr Johnson casting around for a third team in two years to run the country. The humiliation his staff have suffered has damaged the unwritten rules that bind a prime minister's team together.

One former aide who was there in 2020 described it as the "One No. 10 Approach": what happens in Downing Street, stays in Downing Street.

Yet Mr Johnson has been brought to the brink by a torrent of leaks from his inner circle which have horrified the public and stirred up rebellion in his party.

Bloomberg spoke to multiple current and former officials from No. 10 and the Cabinet Office to piece together how that happened. They all asked not to be named discussing events inside the prime minister's official residence. No. 10 spokespeople declined to comment on this story.

No. 10 staff tend to consider themselves the elite. The place is populated by PhDs, senior civil servants and high-powered advisers parachuted in from the private sector. They handle state secrets, work brutal hours and take life-or-death decisions daily. Those unique pressures and responsibilities help to bind the team together.

The nature of the work, one former official said, also means that they aren't used to facing scrutiny.

Most leaders of course cultivate a tight inner circle and when things go wrong their aides can fall out over who's to blame. But Mr Johnson's administration went further. His freewheeling style encouraged particularly informal relationships, dispensing with some of the conventions that helped to maintain a professional environment.

Some of his close staff referred to No. 10 as "the house," in a reflection of the family atmosphere, one former official said. Another person recalled how early in his tenure, the prime minister asked staff, "Should we get a dog?" The person was surprised by the "we," implying that the dog would somehow be part of both Mr Johnson's family, and his team.

Deliberately or not, the prime minister was breaking down the separation between his government life and his domestic life, between what would much later, much more famously, be termed "work meetings" and "social events."

Even then, one senior official was uneasy, scolding staff who addressed the prime minister as "Boris." The pressures of the first lockdown accentuated all that.