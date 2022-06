Indonesia's Jokowi meets Zelensky in Kyiv

KYIV (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday (June 29) in a trip intended to help rekindle peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and explore ways to free up exports of grain to global markets.

According to the Indonesian leader's official Twitter account, Widodo met Zelensky at the Maryinsky Palace in the Ukrainian capital.

He said his trip to Kyiv and the meeting with Zelensky was solely to carry a mission of peace.

President Widodo, better known as Jokowi, and his wife arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train, the Indonesian presidential website said.

Jokowi is the chair of the Group of 20 (G20) nations and one of six world leaders the United Nations appointed as "champions"of a Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), formed to address the threat of an hunger and destitution posed by the war in Ukraine.

He has said he is committed to tackling rising food and energy prices, with the Ukraine conflict causing food and energy shortages that have stoked inflation in many countries.

Before the war, Ukraine had been one of Indonesia's biggest wheat suppliers.

After his meeting with Zelensky, Jokowi will travel to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Indonesian leader said he will urge Putin to agree to a ceasefire.