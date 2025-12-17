Indonesian fisherman dead, others missing after fishing boats sink off Portugal
LISBON - An Indonesian fisherman died on Dec 16, shortly after he was found by rescuers searching for the crew of a vessel that sank off the coast of northern Portugal, the authorities said.
The National Maritime Authority said the victim was one of three crew members discovered on a life raft after the vessel went down more than 200 nautical miles (370km) off Aveiro.
All three – and four others who are still missing – were Indonesian, the agency said.
Rescuers are still trying to find three other fishermen whose vessel sank on Dec 14 off the coast of Caminha, near the border with Spain in north-west Portugal.
Two others were found.
Portugal has for several years attracted Asian workers to its fishing, agriculture and restaurant sectors.
The country’s meteorological agency on Dec 16 issued an orange weather warning – the second-highest of three – for six central and southern areas due to heavy seas.
Four regions further north were placed under a yellow alert – the lowest level. AFP