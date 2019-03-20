Indian jeweller Modi arrested in London over alleged bank fraud, British police say

LONDON (REUTERS) - Fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi has been arrested in London on behalf of the Indian authorities, British police said on Wednesday (March 20).

India had asked Britain in August to extradite Modi, one of the main suspects charged in a US$2 billion (S$2.70 billion) loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's biggest banking fraud.

Police said Modi, 48, had been arrested in the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday and was due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.