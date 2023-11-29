Increase in French motorways tolls will be lower than 3% in 2024: Transport Minister

French Junior Minister for Transports Clement Beaune leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting and an official presentation of the pension reform plan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
PARIS - French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday that the increase in highway tolls will be lower than 3% next year.

"Next year the increase will be limited. It will be below 3%," Beaune told RMC radio, adding that increases in the years to follow will also be "moderate".

French highway operators such as Vinci and Eiffage in September criticised government plans to impose a new tax on the transport sector, saying that the move would hurt their profits and make travel costlier.

Vinci had told Reuters that the taxes would "inevitably" lead to an increase in toll fees. REUTERS

