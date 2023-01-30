Incoming Czech leader talks to Zelensky, plans Taiwan call

PRAGUE - Czech president-elect Petr Pavel spoke with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, a day after winning the election, and is planning a call with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, his team said.

Mr Pavel, a retired general who served as the head of Nato’s military committee in 2015-2018, beat populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the presidential run-off.

He will take oath on March 9 and replace divisive incumbent Milos Zeman, who has promoted friendly ties with China and Russia until Moscow invaded Ukraine last February.

Analysts told AFP Mr Pavel’s approach would be very different from Mr Zeman’s with a strong pro-Western drive and focus on ties with the EU and Nato.

Mr Pavel, a staunch supporter of war-torn Ukraine and of its bid to join the EU, spoke with Mr Zelensky by telephone on Sunday.

“I personally congratulated Petr Pavel on winning the Czech presidential elections,” Mr Zelensky tweeted.

“Thanked him and the Czech people for their unwavering support. Invited him to visit Ukraine,” he added.

Mr Pavel said in a TV debate before the vote his first foreign visit would be to neighbouring Slovakia, as is the custom, followed by Ukraine.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia formed a single country, Czechoslovakia, until their peaceful split in 1993.

Mr Pavel would like to visit Kyiv in the spring together with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, who had visited Prague on Saturday to congratulate him on the election victory.

Leaders such as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, France’s Emmanuel Macron and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen have congratulated Mr Pavel on his victory.

He also received a letter from Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen.

“A phone call (with Tsai) is scheduled for Monday,” Mr Pavel’s spokeswoman Marketa Rehakova told AFP.