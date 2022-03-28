In Brief: Russian oligarchs can do business in Turkey 'if legal'

Russian oligarchs can do business in Turkey 'if legal'

ANKARA • Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect national and international law, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Interviewed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, Mr Cavusoglu was asked if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from Western countries could do business in Turkey. "Of course, if it is legal, if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he said. "If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey last week. Asked about their status, the minister said Turkey implemented United Nations-approved sanctions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sanctions should be lifted only with full ceasefire: UK

LONDON • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said UK sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could be lifted if Moscow commits to a full ceasefire and withdraws its troops.

In a wide-ranging newspaper interview, she said the Kremlin must also agree to "no further aggression" towards Ukraine for the British sanctions imposed on people and entities to remain eased.

In concert with Western allies, London has sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian and Belarusian individuals and businesses in recent weeks, with the latest round of targets announced just two days ago.

"Sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression," Ms Truss told the Sunday Telegraph.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russian agents seize Swiss luxury watches in Moscow

MOSCOW • Russian agents seized millions of dollars worth of Audemars Piguet watches in Moscow in an apparent retaliation for Swiss sanctions banning luxury goods exports, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

The watches were seized from the firm's local premises by special agents from Russia's FSB intelligence service, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with a confidential Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs memo.

Switzerland, home to many top watch brands, abandoned its traditional neutral stance and matched European Union sanctions banning the export of luxury goods to Russia earlier this month in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian authorities cited Customs offences as the reason the Audemars Piguet watches were seized, yet Swiss foreign affairs department officials said the move was "most likely an arbitrary repressive measure in response to the sanctions", the paper reported, citing the memo.

BLOOMBERG