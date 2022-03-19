Moscow tells Google to stop spreading threats

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform, a move that could presage an outright block of the service on Russian territory.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said advertisements on the platform were calling for the communications systems of Russia and Belarus' railway networks to be suspended.

REUTERS

PayPal expands services to help Ukrainians

WASHINGTON • PayPal Holdings has expanded its services to allow Ukrainian citizens and refugees to receive payments from overseas, a move a senior Ukrainian official called a huge help as Russian forces continued to attack the country.

PayPal chief executive Dan Schulman in a letter on Thursday said Ukrainians would also be able to transfer funds from their PayPal accounts to eligible credit and debit cards.

REUTERS

No double standard in refugee intake, EU says

ISTANBUL • The European Union said yesterday it was not applying a double standard towards refugees from Ukraine compared with Syria. The bloc has come under fire for allegedly welcoming refugees from Ukraine more openly, compared with their non-white counterparts from Middle East conflicts.

EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said the current situation with refugees from Ukraine was "unique" as the country directly borders EU nations, unlike Syria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE