In Brief: Stranded Indians turn to social media

Stranded Indians turn to social media

NEW DELHI • Indian students stranded in Ukraine have turned to social media to appeal for assistance, even as the Indian government worked out alternative evacuation routes for its citizens.

An Air India plane on its way to Ukraine had to turn back after Kyiv closed the airspace to civilian flights.

The government, sources said, has also sent Russian-speaking officials to Ukraine and neighbouring countries as contingency plans are being worked out.

There are 20,000 Indian professionals and students studying in different parts of Ukraine, including in the border areas.

"Please sir... I am in Ukraine now and I just want to come back (to) my home India," tweeted one student to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese in Kyiv told to display flag

BEIJING • China's embassy in Kyiv told its citizens in Ukraine to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they needed to drive anywhere, following Russia's attack on the country.

The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply and security risks have risen, with social order potentially descending into chaos, the embassy warned.

"The Chinese flag can be affixed to an obvious place on the body of the vehicle," the embassy said in advice to any nationals who decide to venture out, to avoid being randomly targeted.

REUTERS

One million at risk of being displaced

WARSAW • Europe is bracing it self for what could be an exodus of more than a million refugees after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, as officials say any initial strain will be borne by member states on the bloc's eastern frontier.

The order of a full-scale invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has intensified preparations by eastern European Union states for an influx of refugees. Poland, especially, already home to more than a million Ukrainians, would be the first point of escape for many seeking to flee the violence.

BLOOMBERG

Twitter issues safety guidelines

WASHINGTON • Twitter issued advice on using its service in conflict zones or high-risk areas after Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine yesterday. The tweet thread, articulating best practices for security in English and Ukrainian, included a suggestion to deactivate accounts if that proved to be the safest approach.

The company urged users to employ two-factor authentication, strong passwords and e-mail and phone number confirmations for actions such as password resets. It advised users to be careful about disclosing personal information, and to disable tweet location data.

Twitter acknowledged on Wednesday that it had suspended in error some accounts relaying information about Russian military movements as the threat built for an attack on Ukraine.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE