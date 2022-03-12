In Ukraine ghost city, florist stays open to 'cheer people up'

MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Most business owners have shut up shop and fled Ukraine's Mykolaiv, but florist Angela Kalisnik continues to sell tulips and roses just a short drive away from the frontline.

"We didn't know the war was coming," says the 25-year-old.

"Flowers continue to bloom in our region and we don't want to throw them away."

Snow falls on the wide streets of the deserted city, and only a few people have ventured out in the bitter cold.

Outside the city, soldiers are fighting off invading Russian forces.

But inside Ms Kalisnik's shop, multi-coloured bouquets line the wall.

And against all odds, there have been customers.

A man steps out the door with a huge bouquet for his mother's birthday.

A few days ago, a passer-by dropped in to buy a bunch for a woman who had found and returned his lost wallet.

And many soldiers flocked in to buy flowers for their girlfriends for Women's Day on Tuesday (March 8), she says.

Ms Kalisnik says she closed her shop a week after Russia invaded her country on Feb 24, but then decided to open back up.

"War is war, but people continue to live, to celebrate birthdays," she says.

"We need to cheer people up and keep the economy going."

A short walk away, dozens huddle in a queue for an ATM. Some have been waiting for more than two hours.

Mr Vitaly is annoyed.

"I don't understand, two days ago, everything was normal," he says, without giving his second name.

"But now we can only take out 400 hryvnia (S$18.30) at a time", so have to withdraw several times in a row.