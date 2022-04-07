In tragic Bucha, people search for the missing

BUCHA, UKRAINE (AFP) - As Bucha emerges from the horror of the Russian occupation, townspeople are desperate to know the fate of loved ones. Some know how their story ends. Others still wait to find out, hoping against hope it will not end in tragedy.

Ms Tetiana Ustymenko knows the conclusion to her story. Her son and his two friends were gunned down in the street outside and she buried them in the garden of the family home.

Mr Oleh Onyshchenko is searching for two family members. He arrives on a windswept plain where 50 body bags are laid out on the ground.

His relatives are burnt beyond recognition, he thinks, though a wedding ring may prove a clue to end the mystery of their final moments.

Mr Oleksandr Kovtun still has hope. His son is missing but perhaps, he reasons, the Russians abducted them as they retreated.

Bucha - a commuter town on Kyiv's doorstep - was occupied by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion.

The horrors left behind after their withdrawal last week are slowly being uncovered.

There is a black sash draped across one door on Kyiv-Myrotska Street. Out front a car riddled with gunfire has a pool of clotted blood in the passenger seat. There are three bodies in the back garden.

Ms Ustymenko, 65, says she put her son Serhii and his friends Nastia and Maksym here on March 4.

Serhii, 25, offered to evacuate her but she was reluctant - it was too dangerous. Without her knowledge he came anyway.

"I heard shooting but I was sure he wasn't there," she said.

"Then the phone turned on. I said, 'Son, son?', and a neighbour told me a car was shot in front of him. He said my son is gone."

Maksym was shot in the forehead by a sniper through the windscreen, she said. Nastia was shot in the legs. Serhii was shot in the back.

They lay in the open for three days before Tetiana's husband Valerii washed and dressed the bodies and dug a simple grave with the neighbours' help.