In the face of crises and uncertainty, the Dutch do not take political risks

By giving Prime Minister Mark Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy a strong mandate in parliamentary elections this week, the Dutch are hoping for stability.

Mr Rutte, a staunch conservative, is likely to lead his party for a fourth term and become one of the longest-serving heads of state in Europe, but he has to deal with the massive support shown for the political far right, a group responsible for violent anti-lockdown protests which erupted across the Netherlands in January.