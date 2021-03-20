News analysis

In the face of crises and uncertainty, the Dutch do not take political risks

Right-wing populism, fragmented Parliament, rising sea levels among challenges Rutte faces as he is set for 4th term

Global Affairs Correspondent
By giving Prime Minister Mark Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy a strong mandate in the parliamentary elections, the Dutch are hoping for stability. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

By giving Prime Minister Mark Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy a strong mandate in parliamentary elections this week, the Dutch are hoping for stability.

Mr Rutte, a staunch conservative, is likely to lead his party for a fourth term and become one of the longest-serving heads of state in Europe, but he has to deal with the massive support shown for the political far right, a group responsible for violent anti-lockdown protests which erupted across the Netherlands in January.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Read more stories on climate change

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2021, with the headline 'In the face of crises and uncertainty, the Dutch do not take political risks'. Subscribe
Topics: 