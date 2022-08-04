Russian court hands Brittney Griner nine-year prison sentence in drugs trial

KHIMKI, RUSSIA (REUTERS) - A Russian court on Thursday (Aug 4) sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia despite them being illegal.

Judge Anna Sotnikova handed the sentence, saying Griner would also have to pay a fine of 1 million rubles (S$22,450)

US President Joe Biden said the court’s ruling was “unacceptable”.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” he said.

Her sentencing could pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer.

Griner pleaded with the judge earlier in the day not to “end her life” with a harsh prison sentence, before breaking down in tears in court.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star.

'Don't end my life'

Griner was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

She pleaded guilty but said she had neither intended to bring a banned substance to Russia nor to hurt anybody.

“I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said in court before breaking down in tears.

“My parents taught me two important things: one, take ownership of your responsibilities and two, work hard for everything that you have. That’s why I pled guilty to my charges.”

The case threw the Texan athlete into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

With US-Russian relations at their most strained since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, US President Joe Biden is under pressure to intervene on behalf of Americans held in Russia.

“I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that is far from this courtroom,” Griner said.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Griner’s lawyers told the court she should be acquitted but that if the court deemed it necessary to punish her, she should be treated leniently, casting her as a sporting legend alongside Usain Bolt and Michael Schumacher.

“In sprinting there is Usain Bolt, in Formula 1 Michael Schumacher, and in women’s basketball there is Brittney Griner,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners law firm, told the court.

Alexander Boikov, her other lawyer, said some of the case files were drawn up in violation of the law.