In Spain, thousands protest over violence against women

MADRID (AFP) - Waving purple flags, several thousand protesters marched through Madrid and Barcelona on Thursday (Nov 25) demanding an end to violence against women in a country where fighting domestic violence is a national priority.

The rally took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with demonstrations also taking place in Valencia, Seville and other cities around Spain.

In the Spanish capital, marchers wearing purple masks, hats and scarves walked behind a huge banner reading "Enough of male violence against women. Solutions now!"

"Not all of us are here, the murdered are missing," they chanted as they marched past the Cibeles fountain and other historic buildings that had been illuminated in purple.

"On a global level, it remains a scourge and a huge problem," Leslie Hoguin, a 30-year-old student and actor told AFP.

"It's high time that patriarchal violence against our bodies, our lives and our decisions came to an end."

Many were fed up of the ongoing abuse faced by women.

"We are sick of the ongoing violence against us which takes many different forms," said Maria Moran, a 50-year-old civil servant.

"We want to see prostitution abolished and an end to the murders, the abuse and the rapes."

Spanish politicians have repeatedly sought to address domestic violence issues since 1997 when 60-year-old Ana Orantes was attacked, thrown over a balcony and then burned to death by her ex-husband after denouncing him on TV for repeated beatings.

Back in 2004, Spain's parliament overwhelmingly approved Europe's first law cracking down on gender-based violence.

"Eradicating sexist violence is a national priority," tweeted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"We will only be a just society when we are done with all kinds of violence against women," added Sanchez, a self-described feminist whose cabinet is dominated by women.

So far this year, 37 women in Spain have been killed by their partners or ex-partners, and 1,118 since 2003 when the government started keeping a tally.

Nearly one in three women worldwide has experienced physical or sexual violence, mostly by someone they know, according to UN Women, the United Nations' organisation for gender equality.

"Violence against women is a global crisis. In all of our own neighbourhoods there are women and girls living in danger," executive director Sima Bahous said in a video message.

Pope Francis also weighed in.

"Women victims of violence must be protected by society," he tweeted.

"The various forms of mistreatment that many women suffer are cowardly and represent degradation for men and for all of humanity. We cannot look away."