In retaken Ukraine village, ruins, hungry cats and few residents

BOGORODYCHNE, Ukraine - When Mr Yuri Ponomarenko first came back to his home village in eastern Ukraine several weeks ago, he found it almost completely deserted, its silence broken only by the meowing of famished cats.

Little has changed since then in Bogorodychne, highlighting the rough road ahead for frontline villages looking to make a full recovery now that the Russians have been pushed out.

“I think I’m the first one to come back and live here,” the 54-year-old told AFP this week, a blue beanie hat pulled down over his emaciated face.

His only other company, apart from the cats, are “a mother and a son who never left”, he added.

A year ago, Bogorodychne was home to roughly 1,000 people, but nearly every last one has fled, some even before the first shots were fired in February.

Foreseeing heavy combat, Mr Ponomarenko sent his own wife and daughter to Poland in the run-up to the war.

He, too, ended up fleeing when hostilities drew closer, hopping from one town to another in eastern Ukraine in search of a safer place.

Bogorodychne ended up changing hands several times until the Russians finally left the village for good in September.

Upon hearing it had been liberated, Mr Ponomarenko decided to return.

“I felt that I needed to come back, I just had to,” he said.

At first, it was only possible to return with soldiers, as landmines littered the landscape.

But a week ago, he decided to move back full-time to the place where he has spent most of his life.

The transition has not been easy.

For now, he has sought temporary accommodation in a small room in another building, where he uses bricks to trap in heat.

Inside this ad hoc shelter, the thermometer reads 18 degrees Celsius, offering some respite from the icy wind blowing through the ruins outside.