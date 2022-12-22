In Madrid, a ‘toy hospital’ marks its last Christmas

MADRID – Wearing a white lab coat, a screwdriver in hand, Mr Antonio Martínez Rivas examines a remote-controlled car at his workshop in Madrid, a “toy hospital” that is about to close its doors after 50 years of repairs.

His bespectacled eyes focused on the task in hand, this 70-year-old toy specialist, who will retire on Dec 31, is hunched over his “operating table” just days before his workshop’s last Christmas.

“Now, it’s me they are going to repair,” he tells a customer in his gravelly voice, alluding to his ongoing battle with cancer.

Lit by a neon light and surrounded by tools and spare parts, his workbench is in the corner of a veritable Aladdin’s cave with thousands of colourful toys packing shelves that reach from floor to ceiling.

Among them are dolls, teddy bears, board games, wooden horses and more, all sent in by customers from Spain, France, Britain, Portugal and even as far away as Uruguay.

“We are the only ones working on every type of toy” in Spain, said Mr Rivas, a Madrid native who learnt from his father how to repair toys.

“You don’t learn this in school,” he said.

‘The toy’s essence’

Most customers are “adults who are nostalgic about something they had as a child”, he said.

“Some tell me: ‘Don’t change it’. And if you want to put new stuffing in, they tell you to leave what’s already there because that’s part of the toy’s essence,” he said.

“There are those who think like that just as there are those who talk to their dolls.”