In Georgia, an animal shelter worries it's become a 'foreign agent'

TBILISI - For more than a decade, Sara Kemecsei’s animal shelter has cared for the stray dogs of the Georgian capital.

By soliciting small donations of US$5 (S$6.70) or US$10 apiece, mostly from abroad, she offers shelter and finds new homes for some of an estimated 500,000 neglected animals that wander the streets of the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million.

But under a contentious Bill passed by the country’s parliament on May 28, her small shelter on Tbilisi’s outskirts, which cares for up to 50 canines at a time, could be designated an “agent of foreign influence”.

“The only interest that we pursue is the interest of these dogs, and I challenge anyone to tell me which one of them is actually a foreign power,” said Ms Kemecsei.

The Bill on “foreign agents” has sparked a major political crisis in Georgia since the ruling party said in April that it would reintroduce the draft law, which it previously shelved in 2023 after protests.

On May 28, Georgia’s Parliament voted to override a presidential veto of the Bill, setting the stage for it to be signed into law by Parliament's speaker in the coming days.

Thousands have taken to the streets in some of the biggest protests Georgia has seen since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Opposition groups have dubbed the Bill “the Russian law”, comparing it to similar legislation that Russia has used against critics of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

Western countries have criticised the Bill, with the United States threatening to sanction Georgian officials unless it is withdrawn.

The European Union, which gave Georgia candidate status in December, has said it will be an obstacle to talks on Tbilisi joining the bloc.