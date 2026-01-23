Straitstimes.com header logo

Elon Musk makes Davos debut with promise of robots for all

Elon Musk attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.

Elon Musk speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 22.

  • Elon Musk discussed AI, robots, and space travel at Davos, predicting robots will outnumber humans, causing a huge economic boom.
  • Musk criticised US tariff barriers on solar energy, advocating for solar power to meet the US electricity needs, unlike Trump's focus on oil.
  • Musk anticipates Tesla's Full Self-Driving system approval in Europe and China soon, and expects humanoid robots to be sold to the public by next year.

DAVOS, Switzerland - Elon Musk sees his humanoid robots hitting the market in 2027, one of several “optimistic” forecasts by the US tech mogul at his first-ever Davos appearance on Jan 22.

In front of a packed conference hall, Mr Musk had a chance to tear into a World Economic Forum he has long derided as a “boring” confab of out-of-touch elites.

But in a remarkably subdued “conversation” with WEF interim chair Larry Fink – also the CEO of investment behemoth BlackRock – Mr Musk stuck to his script of optimistic enthusiasm for AI, robotics and space travel.

He was not pressed for example on

the scandal caused by sexualised deepfakes

of his Grok AI tool, or claims of persistent fake news spread by his X social network.

“Who wouldn’t want a robot to watch over your kids, take care of your pet... If you had a robot that could take care and protect an elderly parent, that’d be great,” he told the audience.

His Optimus robots will be doing more complex tasks later this year, he said, and “by the end of next year I think we’ll be selling humanoid robots to the public”.

Mr Musk also predicted the artificial intelligence boom will have models that are “smarter than any human by the end of this year, and I would say no later than next year”.

“And then probably by 2030 or 2031, so five years from now, AI will be smarter than all of humanity collectively.”

But he ended his talk with a caveat: “Generally, I think that for quality of life, it is actually better to err on the side of being an optimist and wrong, rather than being a pessimist and right.”

