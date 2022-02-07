In conservative Russia, liberal teachers are shown the door

SAINT PETERSBURG (AFP) - Biology teacher Olga Shchegoleva had not even finished her first six months at a prestigious school in Saint Petersburg when she came under pressure to quit over a sex education blog.

In Mr Vladimir Putin's Russia, teachers are being increasingly caught up in the climate of social conservatism.

The 31-year-old Shchegoleva is one of hundreds of educators who recently have been fired or forced to quit over claims of misconduct, in a trend that reflects Russia's growing intolerance and conservatism.

Ms Shchegoleva is the author of a sex education blog that addresses topics from sexual health and consent to birth control and toys.

Even though she writes for adults, several concerned parents complained to the school, which is part of the respected Rimsky-Korsakov conservatory in Russia's former imperial capital.

Ms Shchegoleva said she liked her job - and her students - but felt she had no choice but to quit.

"There is this belief that teachers have no life or hobbies outside of work, and that there are some ethical standards - not officially spelled out anywhere - that teachers are expected to follow," she told AFP.

The education ministry did not respond to an AFP request to provide any figures, but the chairman of a Russian teachers' union, Mr Yury Varlamov, said courts had delivered more than 2,000 rulings linked to immoral conduct in the last five years. Most cases involved educators, Mr Varlamov estimated.

"The dismissal of teachers for immoral behaviour is increasingly being used by employers against unwelcome workers," he said.

The way the legislation is vaguely worded, experts say, leaves the door open for dismissal over a wide range of activities.

In one prominent case, a teacher from the Siberian city of Omsk - who also worked as a plus-size model - was pressured to quit in 2018 after pin-up-style pictures featuring her appeared online.

In 2021, a teacher from the largest Siberian city of Novosibirsk was pushed out after she posted online a racy video in which she was seen stripping down to lingerie and dancing.

The same year, a teacher from Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea publicly complained about her low salary. She was interrogated by members of law enforcement and fired.

Activists say teachers have been fired for their sexual orientation and others removed for their support of the opposition.