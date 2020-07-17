In Brief: Russia's case tally passes 750,000

Russia's case tally passes 750,000

MOSCOW • Russia's official coronavirus case tally reached 752,797 yesterday, the fourth largest in the world, after the authorities reported 6,428 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In their daily readout, officials said 167 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 11,937.

State officials said the country plans to produce 30 million doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine domestically this year, with the potential to manufacture a further 170 million abroad after the first human trial of the vaccine ended this week.

REUTERS

Australia to extend wage subsidies

SYDNEY • The Australian government plans to spend A$1.5 billion (S$1.46 billion) to substantially extend a programme to subsidise the wages of apprentices, its latest support measure for the workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, unveiled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office yesterday, came as Australia is headed into its first recession in almost three decades because of lockdown measures imposed for months to combat the pandemic.

The country's nearly 11,000 cases of Covid-19 and 113 deaths remain well below that of many other countries, but a recent resurgence in reported cases has worried officials.

REUTERS

France speeds up mask-wearing plans

PARIS • France accelerated plans to make it compulsory to wear protective face masks in enclosed public spaces, as President Emmanuel Macron warned that the coronavirus was "coming back a bit".

The ruling would come into effect from Aug 1, but Prime Minister Jean Castex said it could be implemented as early as next week.

Official figures show cases of Covid-19 - which has killed more than 30,000 people in France - have slowed since May but in some areas, the virus is spreading again.

REUTERS