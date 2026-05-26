In a tight spot: Pony rescued after getting stuck inside tractor tyre in England

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Pictures posted by animal charity RSPCA showed the black pony on its back, completely wedged inside the tyre (right).

A pony was found stuck in a tractor tyre in England, prompting a delicate operation by an animal rescuer.

Residents from Stoke-on-Trent called animal charity RSPCA after finding the distressed animal trapped inside the tyre.

“This poor pony was matted, dirty and unable to free himself. While he was still breathing, it was clear he was in distress and in need of quick action,” the animal charity said in a May 22 Facebook post.

Pictures in the post showed the black pony on its back, completely wedged inside the tyre.

The rescue operation proceeded with residents helping to lift the tyre, while RSPCA animal rescue officer Nicola Riley worked to free the pony in stages – first easing out its front feet, followed by its shoulders, and finally its neck and front end.

The male pony was freed without any injuries.

Although a little wobbly at first, he was soon back to grazing and walking around, the RSPCA said.

“Once he’d been monitored for a little while, Nicola was able to leave him,” it added.

Netizens applauded the rescue, but many wondered how the pony ended up in the situation.

“I wanna know how he got stuck in the first place... But other than that, I’m glad he got rescued at the right time,” Ms Emma Louise said on Facebook.

Another netizen , Ms Leeanne Brandwood Thompson, was certain no one had placed the pony inside the tyre.

“After owning ponies and horses (for) 30+ years. I can pretty much guarantee no human has put that pony in the tyre... ponies especially get themselves into all sorts of places,” she wrote on Facebook.

Some netizens, however, expressed concerns over the pony’s appearance.

“What happened to this poor pony? Obviously not well looked after if the owners did not notice him stuck inside a tyre?!,” said Ms Katy Anne in a Facebook post.

Responding to the comments, the RSPCA said young ponies are naturally inquisitive, and it believed the “cheeky chap” thought there was a tasty treat inside the tyre.

The animal charity also said despite the matted appearance, the pony is in good general health.

“His winter coat was coming away and he had been lying in mud. As a native breed of pony, it’s also not unusual for him to roll in mud to regulate his temperature and protect himself from the sun and biting insects,” it added.