In a Mykolaiv morgue, corpses pile up in the snow

MYKOLAIV (AFP) - The corpse lies with its hands clasped, as if in prayer.

In fact, says the morgue employee, he was throwing Molotov cocktails when the Russians caught him.

They tied his hands and executed him.

Such are the chilling images from the morgue in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days.

Outside, in the courtyard of the forensic institute where the morgue is located, the snow is constantly falling on corpses wrapped in grey plastic body bags, waiting to be evacuated.

In the dilapidated premises, bodies are placed on the floor for lack of space.

The insidious smell of death, mixed with disinfectant, is everywhere.

Doctors perform autopsies in questionable hygienic conditions.

Naked bodies lie in the way of the cold store, where the fatalities from a bombardment a few days earlier in nearby Otchakiv are piled up.

Vladimir, a morgue employee who gave only his first name, lights cigarette after cigarette.

"I've never seen such a thing. We thought the worst thing that could happen to us here was car accidents," he says, shaking his head.

'So young'

Crossing the courtyard again, Vladimir opens a door onto a nightmarish spectacle.

About 30 corpses are placed on the ground. Two soldiers in fatigues, one disembowelled, are stacked on top of each other. There appear to be civilians, too.

"They are so young, younger than my nephew," says Vladimir.

At the back of the room, there is also a Russian soldier.

"We keep them separated." An employee gently removes the chain around the neck of a corpse, which will be used for identification.