In a devastated Ukrainian village, winter brings more misery

KAMYANKA, Ukraine - As the temperatures plunge in eastern Ukraine, Sergiy Khmil says he has little choice but to use the stacks of ammunition boxes left by the retreating Russians forces as firewood this winter.

Without the wood, Mr Khmil says he will probably freeze amid the ruins of his destroyed village of Kamyanka.

“The most difficult thing is to get enough chopped wood,” Mr Khmil explains. “There’s a huge queue to get the donated wood from volunteers.”

With his home largely destroyed by shelling, Mr Khmil is still hard at work converting his summer kitchen into impromptu winter lodging – now filled with blankets, ammunition crates and a furnace pieced together from Russian shell casings.

“I need to cover the walls with another layer of insulation,” Mr Khmil adds, while scanning the modest room that he hopes will see him through the winter.

In March, the village was shelled and strafed by helicopters before infantry and tanks stormed the area as Russian forces advanced south from Izyum during the early days of the invasion.

After occupying the area, the Russians settled in – commandeering buildings, looting homes, stealing booze and driving drunk, according to residents.

“They started to break into garages and houses and partying drunk overnight,” says resident Volodymyr Tsybulya, 53, during a break from repairing the roof of his sister’s home.

“They used to throw grenades for fun. I came to my place and found my bathroom destroyed by a grenade.”

And on it went for months, until a lighting offensive by Ukrainian forces in September crushed the Russian’s northeastern flank, routing its troops and sending them further east in disarray.

In the retreating army’s wake, a trail of destroyed villages was left in ruin, including Kamyanka on the outskirts of Izyum.

In the weeks since retaking control of the area, Ukrainian officials have scrambled to pick up the pieces, while uncovering mass graves and taking stock of the damage to the formerly occupied territories.