In a break from tradition, Queen Elizabeth will meet new prime minister at Balmoral

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as his successor, on Sept 6 at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Wednesday (Aug 31).

The Queen would usually meet a new prime minister at Buckingham Palace in London. The meeting at Balmoral, where the queen spends her summers, is a break from tradition and comes as the 96-year-old monarch experiences mobility issues.

The Queen has also been reducing her public appearances in recent months.

She will have an audience with Britain's new prime minister - either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak - shortly after meeting with Mr Johnson, the spokesperson said.

The winner of the contest to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister is set to be announced on Sept 5.

