IMF chief welcomes Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts

KYIV - The head of the International Monetary Fund, a key financial backer of Ukraine in its fight against Russia, hailed on Tuesday Kyiv’s efforts to tackle corruption and praised its “resilient” economy and people.

Ukraine has for years suffered endemic graft, but efforts to stamp it out have been overshadowed by Moscow’s war.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, who was in Kyiv this week on her first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion a year ago, praised Ukrainian authorities for their willingness to tackle graft.

“The Ukrainian authorities are very open about the corruption problems and very determined to fight it. So is the whole of society,” Ms Georgieva said, in an interview with three international media, including AFP.

Ms Georgieva said she was “optimistic” that Ukraine could make progress in its fight against corruption and that people “are not going to tolerate” it.

During the trip, she held meetings with Ukraine’s leadership, including with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She also visited Irpin, a town near Kyiv that was badly damaged during Russia’s unsuccessful attempt to seize the capital last year.

Ms Georgieva was in Kyiv following a slew of high-profile corruption scandals in the Ukrainian government.

The European Union has said anti-corruption reforms are a prerequisite for Ukraine’s deeper European integration.

Ukraine’s allies in Washington and Brussels have also pushed for progress on graft to continue receiving arms deliveries.

‘Incredibly resilient’

“A war is a breeding ground for corruption,” Ms Georgieva said, adding that she had not heard of attempts to “sugarcoat the issue” or seen a “lack of appetite to work with us.”

She said, however, that Ukraine’s anti-corruption structures need to be “further improved”.