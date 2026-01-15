IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva visits Kyiv for first time since 2023

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi (left) and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva visiting the wall of remembrance for Ukraine's fallen soldiers, in Kyiv, on Jan 15.

KYIV - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva arrived in frosty, snow-covered Kyiv early on Jan 15 for high-level talks as Ukraine prepared to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb 24.

Central bank chief Andriy Pyshnyi greeted Ms Georgieva in front of St Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in a square in central Kyiv, where burnt-out Russian tanks are on display.

Together, they placed flowers at a memorial wall bearing portraits of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers killed while fighting Russia.

The IMF managing director met separately with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Mr Pyshnyi after her arrival, and is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.

She will also meet with business executives during the one-day visit, IMF officials said.

Ms Georgieva’s visit to Ukraine was kept secret until her arrival in Kyiv due to security concerns.

The IMF chief, who has close family ties to Ukraine, last visited the country in February 2023. Her brother was in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, when Russia invaded.

Her visit comes a day after Mr Zelensky declared a state of emergency in the energy sector to accelerate work on power supplies disrupted by Russian attacks on infrastructure. Repairs to thousands of apartment blocks have been complicated by frigid weather, with night-time temperatures dipping close to minus 20 deg C.

Ukraine and the IMF reached a preliminary agreement on an US$8.2 billion (S$10.5 billion), four-year lending programme in November, contingent on passage of a budget and shoring up donor financing assurances, among other factors. IMF officials expect board consideration in several weeks.

Approval of the funding is critical, since it will unlock additional external investments needed to close Ukraine’s financing gaps, which the IMF has calculated at around US$136.5 billion for the period through 2029, given the war.

The war has hit the Ukrainian economy hard, with the country slated to spend the bulk of state revenues – 2.8 trillion hryvnia (S$83 billion) or around 27.2 per cent of GDP – to fund defence efforts in 2026.

Ms Georgieva will review Ukraine’s progress on several actions, including passage of a 2026 budget, broadening the tax base to boost revenue, and ensuring large-scale external donor financing on grant-like terms.

When it announced the preliminary deal, the IMF said the Ukrainian authorities also agreed to accelerate efforts to prevent tax evasion and avoidance.

The IMF expects Ukraine to introduce some of these measures in Parliament, but isn’t counting on higher revenues until 2027.

In addition to working to “de-shadow” the economy, which has a high level of informal businesses that lack balance sheets, Ukraine also vowed to keep anti-corruption institutions independent, and fix loopholes in the current labour code.

Ukraine passed a big milestone towards closing financing gaps in December when European Union leaders agreed to lend it €90 billion (S$135 billion) for two years. Ukraine must service the loan if Russia pays reparations after the war ends, which means it won’t pose a burden on the budget.

It also completed restructuring of US$2.6 billion in growth-linked debt, easing pressure on Kyiv, which had warned that the instruments could have cost as much as US$20 billion through 2041.

The new IMF programme will replace its current four-year US$15.5 billion programme, of which some US$10.6 billion has been disbursed, which had assumed the war would end in 2025.

The new preliminary agreement assumes the war will end this year, but includes a “downside scenario” that the war winds down slowly and does not end until 2028. REUTERS