Illusionist almost drowns in water tank after failed stunt

MADRID (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An illusionist prompted a rescue effort after he almost drowned inside a water tank when he failed to escape.

Pedro Volta prepared an escape act as a tribute to the late great Houdini last Saturday (Nov 10) during a magic festival. The incident happened at around noon at the Plaza del Doctor Gereda in the Navacerrada municipality of the Community of Madrid, Spain, as reported by El Mundo via Teller Report.

The routine involved having Volta restrained by a straitjacket whiled tied in chains and immersed in a glass tank filled with water. To accomplish the trick, he needed to escape within 2min.

Unfortunately, after 2min, organisers realised Volta had stopped moving. It was then that they rushed to get him out of the water and contacted medical personnel.

Volta later explained on Cope Network that doctors found he was "4min in cardiorespiratory arrest, literally dead". He was happy and thankful doctors could bring him back.

The experienced illusionist said the problem with the trick came from the first buckle of the straitjacket. Volta had taken too long and used too much energy which, coupled with limited air supply, led to sudden exhaustion.

Despite his near miss, the report stated that Volta was already in good spirits. He apologised for the shocking outcome of his trick. Volta said he would continue performing his art because he believes magic to be a wonderful thing that is worth the risk.