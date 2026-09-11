IEA further cuts Russian oil output forecasts on Ukrainian attacks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Sept 11 - The International Energy Agency said on Friday it again revised down the outlook for Russia's oil production due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

Crude output in Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, has been declining amid Ukraine's strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, including oil refineries.

The Paris-based IEA said in its monthly review that Russia's crude forecast was cut by 125,000 barrels per day to 8.7 million bpd in 2026 and by 235,000 bpd in 2027, when it is expected to average 8.6 million bpd.

A government draft forecast seen by Reuters last week showed Russia had downgraded the oil output outlook for this year to a 17-year low and revised the fuel exports outlook for 2026 and 2027 due to the conflict with Ukraine.

According to the IEA, Russia's oil production declined last month by 200,000 barrels per day from July to 8.36 million bpd.

That is a steep 940,000 bpd lower than the January 2026 peak of 9.3 million bpd and 695,000 bpd below year-ago levels, the IEA said.

Russia stopped publishing data on oil output in April 2023, a little more than a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Thursday that Russia's oil production declined by 160,000 bpd in August from July to 8.718 million bpd. REUTERS