Icy weather could bring snow showers to UK early next week

LONDON - Snow could fall in London and other parts of the UK early next week, as freezing temperatures predominate across northern Europe following a brief lull over the weekend.

The British capital is forecast to dip as low as -2 deg C on Jan 15, with a minimum of -2.5 deg C in Paris, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

The icy weather will persist across the north of the region for much of next week, boosting heating demand as temperatures as low as -18.5 deg C return to the Nordic capitals of Helsinki and Oslo. However, Europe is better prepared for the cold snap than last winter, with high gas storage levels and subdued industrial consumption.

From next week, above-normal temperatures will start to spread across the Mediterranean, bringing highs of 14 deg C and 15 deg C to Madrid and Rome, respectively. That will bring a sharp north-south divide to Europe, although Maxar expects that unseasonably warm weather to gradually shift north as the Arctic blast begins to break down. BLOOMBERG