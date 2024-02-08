Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

OSLO - A volcano erupted on Feb 8 in south-west Iceland for the second time in 2024, the country’s meteorological office said, making it the sixth outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground.

“Warning: A volcanic eruption started north of Sylingarfell,” the Met Office said on its website.

The nearby geothermal spa Blue Lagoon was closed on Feb 8, it said.

The previous eruption started on Jan 14 and lasted roughly two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of the Grindavik fishing town, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated, setting some houses alight.

The Sylingarfell mountain is located a distance north of Grindavik, but it was not immediately clear if the outbreak on Feb 8 would affect the village.

Icelandic authorities in November started building dykes that can help divert burning lava flows away from homes and critical infrastructure.

Despite downgrading the volcanic system’s threat level, the local authorities have warned of further eruptions as land continued to rise in the area due to magma accumulating underground.

Iceland, which is roughly the size of the US state of Kentucky, boasts more than 30 active volcanoes, making the north European island a prime destination for volcano tourism – a niche segment that attracts thousands of thrill seekers. REUTERS