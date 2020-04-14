Iceland to relax coronavirus restrictions in May

REYKJAVIK (AFP) - Iceland said on Tuesday (April 14) it would begin next month to gradually relax restrictions imposed as part of efforts to fight the new coronavirus.

The country, which has 1,720 confirmed infections of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and eight deaths, imposed a series of restrictions beginning in mid-March.

High schools and universities, as well as hair salons and museums, will reopen on May 4.

Restrictions on other businesses and schools will be lifted gradually, officials said.

While a limit on the number of people who can gather together remains in place, it has been raised from 20 to 50.

Iceland's health officials said last week that the peak in cases had passed, and the number of infections has now fallen for several days in row.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself