Iceland to propose holding EU referendum during autumn, broadcaster RUV reports

Cars are parked on the Old Harbour area of Reykjavik, Iceland, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

STOCKHOLM, March 5 - Iceland's government will propose to its parliament to hold a referendum during the autumn on whether to resume European Union accession talks abandoned more than a decade ago, public broadcaster RUV reported on Thursday, citing sources.

RUV reported on its website that the government would submit the bill to parliament next week and that the vote, according to sources, looked most likely to take place late September.

KEY CONTEXT

* Reykjavik in 2013 abandoned EU membership talks after fouryears of negotiations * A rise in the cost of living and the war in Ukraine inrecent years rekindled the island nation's interest in joiningthe bloc, polls have shown * Threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Greenlandhave also made the question of EU membership more pressing * In February Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said thevote would take place in the coming months REUTERS

