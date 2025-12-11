Iceland to boycott 2026 Eurovision in protest of go-ahead for Israel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A photographer takes a picture of a TV screen in Wiener Stadthalle, the venue of next year's Eurovision in Vienna, Austria, November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Dec 10 - Iceland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, the country's public broadcaster RUV said ‍on ​Wednesday, after organiser the European Broadcasting ‍Union last week cleared Israel's participation.

The decision to allow Israel to ​take ​part in the next Eurovision, which will be held in Vienna in May, earlier prompted Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, ‍and Slovenia to withdraw in protest, citing Israel's conduct in ​the Gaza war.

"It is ⁠clear from the public debate in this country and the reaction to the EBU's decision last week that there will be neither joy ​nor peace regarding RUV's participation," the broadcaster's Director General Stefan Eiriksson said in ‌a statement.

Iceland was among ​the countries that had requested a vote last week on Israel's participation. But the European Broadcasting Union, or EBU, decided not to call a vote on Israel's participation, saying it had instead passed new rules aimed at discouraging governments from ‍influencing the contest.

Iceland has never won the song contest ​but came second in 1999 and 2009. The Eurovision Song Contest dates ​back to 1956 and reaches around 160 ‌million viewers, according to the EBU. REUTERS