Iceland elects businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir as new president, broadcaster RUV reports

FILE PHOTO: Halla Tomasdottir, Founder and Chair at Sisters Capital, takes part in a plenary session labeled \"Women Decision-Makers in the Global Economy,\" at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 (CGI) in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 06:35 PM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 06:35 PM

COPENHAGEN - Halla Tomasdottir, an Icelandic entrepreneur and businesswoman, on Sunday emerged as the winner of the presidential election in the North Atlantic nation, and will take over the mostly ceremonial role from incumbent Gudni Johannesson, broadcaster RUV reported.

Tomasdottir, 55, received 34% of the votes cast on Saturday to beat former prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, who stepped down as premier in April to run for president but garnered only 25% of votes, according to RUV.

The president, who is elected for a four-year term, carries limited political powers but often acts as a uniting figure in the island nation of almost 400,000 people.

Iceland, a NATO member, has recently been hit by numerous volcanic eruptions south of the capital Reykjavik, which have triggered the indefinite evacuation of thousands. REUTERS

