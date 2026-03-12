ICC opens probe into alleged crimes against humanity by Belarus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An exterior of The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, March 12 - Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court said on Thursday they had opened an investigation into whether the government of Belarus committed crimes that led to deportations of its opponents.

Belarus is not a member of the ICC, but the case was brought by Lithuania, which is a member.

Prosecutors determined that at least part of the alleged crimes by Belarusian authorities were committed on Lithuania's territory, giving them jurisdiction.

The Belarusian embassy in the Netherlands did not reply to a request for comment.

The prosecutors said there was reason to believe the actions of Belarus were targeted against "actual or perceived opponents" of the Belarusian government.

"There is also a reasonable basis to believe that these crimes were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population, considering their large scale, the number of victims, and the organised nature of the acts", they added.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she welcomed the announcement.

"Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have suffered, and continue to suffer, because of the regime’s actions. Lukashenka’s policies also create threats for Belarus' neighbors," she said in a statement. "This decision restores hope. That justice will prevail, that those responsible will be held accountable, and that the victims will finally receive truth and justice." REUTERS